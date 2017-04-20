University of Illinois student had passion for music, friends say
Flowers lay along the barriers placed on the rooftop of the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts on the University of Illinois campus where a student from Gurnee killed himself early Wednesday morning. Flowers lay along the barriers placed on the rooftop of the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts on the University of Illinois campus where a student from Gurnee killed himself early Wednesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Never trust Illini care!!! (Sep '11)
|Tue
|phil
|6
|7th Heaven fans! What is the name of your favor...
|Apr 17
|specialgirl29
|1
|has anne seen Lanny Brown from Venice, Illinois
|Apr 16
|burn67
|1
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Apr 15
|AWR
|2,794
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Apr 13
|Butchueboy
|213
|Tired Of Promises, A Struggling Small Town Want...
|Apr 13
|BB Board
|1
|Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance p...
|Apr 12
|Cabbage
|3
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC