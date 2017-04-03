University of Illinois fall graduates

University of Illinois fall graduates

Several local students were recently awarded degrees at the University of Illinois, including Ian Michael Charter, of Bonfield, bachelor of science in aerospace engineering; Steven T. Lawrence, of Bourbonnais, bachelor of science in chemistry; Parth S. Patel, of Bourbonnais, bachelor of science in statistics and computer science; Benjamin David Steele, bachelor of science in aerospace engineering; Connor C. Anderson, of Braidwood, bachelor of science in accountancy; Alexandria Marie Sawyer, of Braidwood, bachelor of social work; Kylie Michelle Johnson, of Buckingham, bachelor of science in kinesiology; Rebecca R. Gomolka, of Coal City, bachelor of arts in English; Amy K. Keigher, of Danforth, master of science in natural resources and environmental sciences; Joshua S. Edwards, of Kankakee, master of social work; and Melissa Fierro, of Wilmington, master of education in education policy, ... (more)

