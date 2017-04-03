University of Illinois fall graduates

Several local students were recently awarded degrees at the University of Illinois, including Ian Michael Charter, of Bonfield, bachelor of science in aerospace engineering; Steven T. Lawrence, of Bourbonnais, bachelor of science in chemistry; Parth S. Patel, of Bourbonnais, bachelor of science in statistics and computer science; Benjamin David Steele, bachelor of science in aerospace engineering; Connor C. Anderson, of Braidwood, bachelor of science in accountancy; Alexandria Marie Sawyer, of Braidwood, bachelor of social work; Kylie Michelle Johnson, of Buckingham, bachelor of science in kinesiology; Rebecca R. Gomolka, of Coal City, bachelor of arts in English; Amy K. Keigher, of Danforth, master of science in natural resources and environmental sciences; Joshua S. Edwards, of Kankakee, master of social work; and Melissa Fierro, of Wilmington, master of education in education policy, ... (more)

