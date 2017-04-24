U Of Illinois Economists Issue Report...

U Of Illinois Economists Issue Report On Corn & Soybean Cost Of Production

U OF ILLINOIS ECONOMISTS ISSUE REPORT ON CORN & SOYBEAN COST OF PRODUCTION Apr. 25, 2017 Source: by Brandy Krapf, Dwight Raab, and Bradley Zwilling Illinois FBFM Association and Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics University of Illinois In 2016, the total of all economic costs per acre for growing corn in Illinois averaged $886 in the northern section, $870 in the central section for farmland with "high" soil ratings, $849 in the central section for farmland with "low" soil ratings, and $801 in the southern section. Soybean costs per acre were $638, $652, $610 and $603, respectively .

