Two more Illinois universities at risk of junk ratings from Moody's
Illinois' record-breaking stretch without a complete budget could push the credit ratings of two more state universities into the junk level. Moody's Investors Service on Monday said it placed seven state universities under review for potential downgrades affecting $2.2 billion of debt because Illinois has failed to provide them with full operating funding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Never trust Illini care!!! (Sep '11)
|12 hr
|phil
|6
|7th Heaven fans! What is the name of your favor...
|Mon
|specialgirl29
|1
|has anne seen Lanny Brown from Venice, Illinois
|Apr 16
|burn67
|1
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Apr 15
|AWR
|2,794
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Apr 13
|Butchueboy
|213
|Tired Of Promises, A Struggling Small Town Want...
|Apr 13
|BB Board
|1
|Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance p...
|Apr 12
|Cabbage
|3
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC