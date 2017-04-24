Transmission Project Enhances Reliabliity and Will Keep Bills Low in Western Illinois
In order to address our customers' growing needs for safe, reliable, affordable and clean energy, MidAmerican Energy Company has completed construction on a pair of transmission lines through Henry, Knox, Mercer and Rock Island counties in Illinois. The new infrastructure enhances the ability to provide low-cost generation to the Quad Cities metro area, and it helps keep customers' bills some of the lowest in the Midwest.
