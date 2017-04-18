Top research projects from the Univer...

Top research projects from the University of Illinois at Chicago

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Medical News Today

In this Spotlight feature, we will take a look at some of the groundbreaking research being carried out at the University of Illinois at Chicago, and we speak with some of the scientists behind the big ideas. The University of Illinois at Chicago is Chicago's only public research university, and their research covers a wide range of topics including - but not limited to - computer science, sustainability, bioengineering, health sciences, psychology, and education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Appeals court denies Blagojevich request for 3r... 9 hr davy 1
Never trust Illini care!!! (Sep '11) Apr 18 phil 6
7th Heaven fans! What is the name of your favor... Apr 17 specialgirl29 1
has anne seen Lanny Brown from Venice, Illinois Apr 16 burn67 1
"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06) Apr 15 AWR 2,794
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) Apr 13 Butchueboy 213
News Tired Of Promises, A Struggling Small Town Want... Apr 13 BB Board 1
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,269 • Total comments across all topics: 280,465,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC