Too Many Unreported Child-Abuse Cases In Illinois Monday, April 10
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and in Illinois, 125,000 children are the victims of abuse or neglect each year. According to the Department of Children and Family Services, the problem could actually be worse, with as many as 100,000 abuse cases a year going unreported.
