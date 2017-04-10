Too Many Unreported Child-Abuse Cases...

Too Many Unreported Child-Abuse Cases In Illinois Monday, April 10

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WIKY-FM Evansville

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and in Illinois, 125,000 children are the victims of abuse or neglect each year. According to the Department of Children and Family Services, the problem could actually be worse, with as many as 100,000 abuse cases a year going unreported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) 2 hr Chicago 245
News Region's homeless shelters awarded grants (Oct '08) Apr 9 KaiOcean 268
wickey Apr 9 Family Serch 1
Lawrence W. McClead Apr 9 Family Serch 1
Election Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14) Apr 7 Mr nelson 8
News Coal City puts home rule on the ballot Apr 5 Failures 13
News Illinois moves to implement internet privacy sa... Mar 31 BHM5267 2
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,073 • Total comments across all topics: 280,227,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC