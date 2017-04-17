the Drive: Prince files unsealed; Netflix inching toward 100M; chief runs marathon

None of the pills in the musician's home were prescribed to him; streaming service still reeling in subscribers; Illinois bill takes aim at passenger removal; and more headlines as you prepare for your drive home Monday, April 17, 2017. Investigators found pills in several parts of Prince's Paisley Park estate outside Minneapolis after he died of an opioid overdose last year, but none of them had been prescribed to the pop star, according to court records released Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.