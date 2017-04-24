The Cheese Runneth Over...Into Illinois
Last September we expressed our curiosity over Wisconsin cheese curd and our distaste for an order from the Western District of Wisconsin rejecting implied preemption in an amiodarone case. As we explained then , the district court allowed a claim alleging that the defendants failed to provide medication guides for distribution with amiodarone prescriptions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If charged, Sprind could face 'the maximum sent... (Jan '07)
|21 hr
|Yep
|39
|Immigrants plan May Day rallies buoyed by Trump...
|Fri
|Quirky
|1
|Attorneys general: Restore guidance to aid stud...
|Apr 25
|CodeTalker
|2
|Ex-Illinois Governor Blagojevich's 14-year pris...
|Apr 22
|tomin cali
|2
|Appeals court denies Blagojevich request for 3r...
|Apr 22
|CodeTalker
|2
|Never trust Illini care!!! (Sep '11)
|Apr 18
|phil
|6
|7th Heaven fans! What is the name of your favor...
|Apr 17
|specialgirl29
|1
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC