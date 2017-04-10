Suspect arrested in murder of Illinoi...

Suspect arrested in murder of Illinois judge: police

Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of an Illinois judge who was shot outside his South Chicago home earlier this week, officials said on Wednesday. Joshua Smith, 37, was charged in connection with the murder of Raymond Myles, who was killed early on Monday morning, Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter.

Chicago, IL

