State team searching for Chicago parolee who escaped arrest
Illinois state prison officials say a team is searching for a parole violator who escaped while being arrested in Chicago. Illinois Department of Corrections spokeswoman Nicole Wilson said Tuesday afternoon that Harron Raggs escaped on Monday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|2 hr
|Failures
|13
|Illinois moves to implement internet privacy sa...
|Mar 31
|BHM5267
|2
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Mar 31
|Tony
|241
|dcfs tearing apart familie (Mar '06)
|Mar 30
|Cody5066
|1,319
|Illinois considers legalizing marijuana for a f...
|Mar 26
|Geezer
|1
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Mar 23
|BHM5267
|1
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar 21
|Native ...
|24
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC