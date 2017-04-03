State Fire Marshal Encourages Illinoisans to Have Emergency Plans In Case of Fire
SPRINGFIELD The Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal is encouraging all Illinois households to take steps to prepare themselves in the case of a home fire incident. The Office of the State Fire Marshal recommends having a working smoke alarm and a specific plan for your family in case of emergency.
