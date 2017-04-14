Stakes are high for workers, businesses as Illinois considers minimum wage hike
Tanya Moses, 58, of Harvey, works as a home health aide, earning about $10.50 an hour. Cobbling together enough hours, on minimum wage, makes it difficult to pay her bills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7th Heaven fans! What is the name of your favor...
|9 hr
|specialgirl29
|1
|has anne seen Lanny Brown from Venice, Illinois
|Sun
|burn67
|1
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Apr 15
|AWR
|2,794
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Apr 13
|Butchueboy
|213
|Tired Of Promises, A Struggling Small Town Want...
|Apr 13
|BB Board
|1
|Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance p...
|Apr 12
|Cabbage
|3
|Time for decisive steps to end bigotry, hate cr...
|Apr 12
|plz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC