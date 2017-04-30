Southern Illinois authorities launch ...

Southern Illinois authorities launch corruption tip line

17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois Donald Boyce and St. Clair County State's Attorney Brendan Kelly say the phone number will be advertised on billboards. The task force investigates possible corruption by elected officials or public employees in the 38 counties that make up the Department of Justice's Southern District of Illinois.

Chicago, IL

