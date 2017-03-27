SIUE's Dr. Richard Essner will be keynote speaker at HeartLands Dinner on Illinois Chorus Frog
HeartLands Conservancy will host its 27th Annual Dinner and Green Leaf Achievement Awards on April 19, 2017, at the Four Points by Sheraton in Fairview Heights. Social hour and appetizers will begin at 5:00 p.m. and program starts at 6:15 p.m. The meeting will focus on "Rare Habitats of Southwestern Illinois" and will feature Dr. Richard Essner, Associate Professor of Biology at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, as the keynote speaker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|20 hr
|cc il
|9
|Illinois moves to implement internet privacy sa...
|Fri
|BHM5267
|2
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Tony
|241
|dcfs tearing apart familie (Mar '06)
|Thu
|Cody5066
|1,319
|Illinois considers legalizing marijuana for a f...
|Mar 26
|Geezer
|1
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Mar 23
|BHM5267
|1
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar 21
|Native ...
|24
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC