SIUE's Dr. Richard Essner will be keynote speaker at HeartLands Dinner on Illinois Chorus Frog

HeartLands Conservancy will host its 27th Annual Dinner and Green Leaf Achievement Awards on April 19, 2017, at the Four Points by Sheraton in Fairview Heights. Social hour and appetizers will begin at 5:00 p.m. and program starts at 6:15 p.m. The meeting will focus on "Rare Habitats of Southwestern Illinois" and will feature Dr. Richard Essner, Associate Professor of Biology at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, as the keynote speaker.

