SIUE's Dr. Richard Essner will be key...

SIUE's Dr. Richard Essner will be keynote speaker at HeartLands Dinner on Illinois Chorus Frog

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

HeartLands Conservancy will host its 27th Annual Dinner and Green Leaf Achievement Awards on April 19, 2017, at the Four Points by Sheraton in Fairview Heights. Social hour and appetizers will begin at 5:00 p.m. and program starts at 6:15 p.m. The meeting will focus on "Rare Habitats of Southwestern Illinois" and will feature Dr. Richard Essner, Associate Professor of Biology at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, as the keynote speaker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Coal City puts home rule on the ballot 20 hr cc il 9
News Illinois moves to implement internet privacy sa... Fri BHM5267 2
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Fri Tony 241
dcfs tearing apart familie (Mar '06) Thu Cody5066 1,319
News Illinois considers legalizing marijuana for a f... Mar 26 Geezer 1
News Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras Mar 23 BHM5267 1
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Mar 21 Native ... 24
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,941 • Total comments across all topics: 280,005,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC