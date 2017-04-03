SIUE student killed in tragic shooting
Southern Illinois University students, faculty and administration are mourning the loss of a freshman - Khiry Taggart, who died Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in St. Louis following a shooting and car crash. The St. Louis County Police Department said Taggart, 18, and another woman were shot prior to a crash in S. Louis County.
