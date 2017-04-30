Several rivers expected to flood as rain continues battering Illinois

Of towns where National Weather Service observers measured rainfall, 24-hour totals measured before 8 a.m. Sunday ranged from as high as 4.5 inches in Ottawa, LaSalle County, to as little as 0.59 inches in South Beloit in Winnebago County. In inches, Chicago measured 2.57, Streator 3.49, Plainfield 3.08, Lockport 2.87, Oak Park 2.6, Peru 2.41, Naperville 2.3, Mendota 2.24, DeKalb 1.64, Sterling 1.19, Pontiac 1.08, Bourbonnais 0.93 and Woodstock 0.65.

