Second Suspect Charged In Murder Of Illinois Judge
Chicago police said Earl Wilson, 45, has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 66-year-old Cook County Circuit Court Judge Raymond Myles. Joshua Smith, 37, already has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and obstructing police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If charged, Sprind could face 'the maximum sent... (Jan '07)
|Fri
|Yep
|39
|Immigrants plan May Day rallies buoyed by Trump...
|Fri
|Quirky
|1
|Attorneys general: Restore guidance to aid stud...
|Apr 25
|CodeTalker
|2
|Ex-Illinois Governor Blagojevich's 14-year pris...
|Apr 22
|tomin cali
|2
|Appeals court denies Blagojevich request for 3r...
|Apr 22
|CodeTalker
|2
|Never trust Illini care!!! (Sep '11)
|Apr 18
|phil
|6
|7th Heaven fans! What is the name of your favor...
|Apr 17
|specialgirl29
|1
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC