Route 66 listed among Most Endangered Historics Places in Illinois
Landmarks Illinois on Thursday listed Route 66 as one of the Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois in the group's annual list and advocated a National Historic Trail designation for the highway. The purpose of the list is to focus attention on sites threatened by deterioration, lack of maintenance, insufficient funds, or inappropriate development and to bolster local advocacy efforts and build support for each property's eventual preservation.
