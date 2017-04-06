Route 66 listed among Most Endangered...

Route 66 listed among Most Endangered Historics Places in Illinois

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Route 66 News

Landmarks Illinois on Thursday listed Route 66 as one of the Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois in the group's annual list and advocated a National Historic Trail designation for the highway. The purpose of the list is to focus attention on sites threatened by deterioration, lack of maintenance, insufficient funds, or inappropriate development and to bolster local advocacy efforts and build support for each property's eventual preservation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Route 66 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14) 4 hr Mr nelson 8
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) 10 hr Pete 242
News Coal City puts home rule on the ballot Apr 5 Failures 13
News Illinois moves to implement internet privacy sa... Mar 31 BHM5267 2
dcfs tearing apart familie (Mar '06) Mar 30 Cody5066 1,319
News Illinois considers legalizing marijuana for a f... Mar 26 Geezer 1
News Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras Mar 23 BHM5267 1
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,022 • Total comments across all topics: 280,126,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC