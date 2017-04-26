Road rage sparks first fatal shooting on an Illinois tollway, officials say
Anthony Tillmon, left, a tow truck driver from Lansing, is accused of fatally shooting a semi-truck driver on Interstate 88 near Oak Brook. Anthony Tillmon, left, a tow truck driver from Lansing, is accused of fatally shooting a semi-truck driver on Interstate 88 near Oak Brook.
