Rep. Davis continues Route 66 tour th...

Rep. Davis continues Route 66 tour through Illinois

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

One U.S. Representative who's pushing to have Route 66 recognized as a national historic trail continued his tour of the road with two stops in central Illinois Wednesday morning. U.S. Representative Rodney Davis made stops at Jungle Jim's Cafe in Springfield and the Rail-Splitter Covered Wagon in Lincoln as part of his tour of Route 66 that aims to highlight the economic significance of the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Never trust Illini care!!! (Sep '11) Tue phil 6
7th Heaven fans! What is the name of your favor... Mon specialgirl29 1
has anne seen Lanny Brown from Venice, Illinois Apr 16 burn67 1
"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06) Apr 15 AWR 2,794
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) Apr 13 Butchueboy 213
News Tired Of Promises, A Struggling Small Town Want... Apr 13 BB Board 1
News Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance p... Apr 12 Cabbage 3
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,514 • Total comments across all topics: 280,429,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC