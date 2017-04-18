Remains of Illinois man killed at Pearl Harbor come home
An Illinois sailor has been laid to rest near the community where he grew up - more than 75 years after he was killed at Pearl Harbor. The 25-year-old Navy Fireman First Class from Lockport Township was aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.
