Refreshed Appliance Retail Strategy Coming to Six Illinois Sears Hometown Stores
Stores Host Grand Reopening Celebrations April 28-29 to Unveil New Product Assortment, Redesigned Merchandising, Comprehensive Employee Training and More JACKSONVILLE, Ill., April 20, 2017 -- Evolving to meet changing consumer needs and to embrace its nationwide branding as "America's Appliance ExpertsA ," the refresh of six Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores in Illinois culminates with a grand reopening celebration April 28-29, 2017 at the locations in Centralia, Fairfield, Harrisburg, Jacksonville, Litchfield and Plano.
