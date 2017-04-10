Rauner's proposed cuts show difficulty in reducing spending
In a two-year stalemate over how to drag Illinois out of a $5 billion deficit and get on top of $13 billion in past-due bills, Gov. Bruce Rauner has been under pressure to show where he would cut the spending he says is necessary. But lost in the political cat-and-mouse between the Republican governor and the Democrats who control the Legislature are real spending reductions that Rauner proposed in his annual budget plan two months ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|has anne seen Lanny Brown from Venice, Illinois
|21 hr
|burn67
|1
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Sat
|AWR
|2,794
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Apr 13
|Butchueboy
|213
|Tired Of Promises, A Struggling Small Town Want...
|Apr 13
|BB Board
|1
|Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance p...
|Apr 12
|Cabbage
|3
|Time for decisive steps to end bigotry, hate cr...
|Apr 12
|plz
|1
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Apr 11
|Tony
|247
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC