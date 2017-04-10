Rauner on campaign-style tour of Illinois as 2018 race looms
Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner launched a two-day tour paid for by his campaign fund on Tuesday, insisting the statewide fly around "has nothing to do with the election" even as Democrats line up to unseat him in 2018 and his approval ratings sag. The first-term governor started the day touring a suburban Chicago factory, where he told employees "we're working for you every day to try to help you have a better life."
