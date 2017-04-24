Rapper Kevin Gates gets 30 months in ...

Rapper Kevin Gates gets 30 months in prison on gun charge

19 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

The 31-year-old Gates - whose legal name is Kevin Jerome Gilyard - of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was sentenced after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court records, Cook County Circuit Court Judge Neil Linehan gave Gilyard credit for 34 days already spent in jail in the case.

