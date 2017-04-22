Possible a golf ball materialsa in frozen hash browns prompts recall
An Illinois food company is recalling frozen hash browns that may have pieces of golf balls in them, according to the FDA. McCain Foods USA announced on Friday it is voluntarily recalling Harris Teeter Brand, 2 lb.
