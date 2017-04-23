Poll: 53 percent of Illinoisans disap...

Poll: 53 percent of Illinoisans disapprove of Trump, 64 percent say...

2 hrs ago Read more: The Capitol Fax Blog

Today, Personal PAC released the results of a statewide poll it recently conducted showing that Governor Rauner is completely out of step with the vast majority of Illinois voters on the issue of abortion. 73% percent of Illinois voters believe abortion should be a private decision between a woman and her doctor versus 20% who do not, making the margin of difference 53%.

