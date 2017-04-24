Police charge second suspect in Illin...

Police charge second suspect in Illinois judge's murder

Read more: Reuters

Police have charged a second suspect in the murder of an Illinois judge shot outside his home on Chicago's South Side earlier this month in what they believe was a robbery, officials said on Thursday. Earl Wilson was charged with the murder of Raymond Myles, who was killed early on April 10, according to a tweet from Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

