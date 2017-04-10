Park Service hopes to keep federal tourism funding
Federal money helps keep tourism going in central Illinois, so Looking for Lincoln's Sarah Watson is not taking lightly the possibility Congress and the Trump administration will pull the plug on that funding Watson says, "Through the National Park Service we have access to resources that when we have allowable expenses - that are federally allowable - we can seek reimbursement through the National Park Service for mostly operating expenses."
