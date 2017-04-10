Park Service hopes to keep federal to...

Park Service hopes to keep federal tourism funding

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WYMG-FM Springfield

Federal money helps keep tourism going in central Illinois, so Looking for Lincoln's Sarah Watson is not taking lightly the possibility Congress and the Trump administration will pull the plug on that funding Watson says, "Through the National Park Service we have access to resources that when we have allowable expenses - that are federally allowable - we can seek reimbursement through the National Park Service for mostly operating expenses."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WYMG-FM Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
has anne seen Lanny Brown from Venice, Illinois 4 hr burn67 1
"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06) Sat AWR 2,794
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) Thu Butchueboy 213
News Tired Of Promises, A Struggling Small Town Want... Apr 13 BB Board 1
News Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance p... Apr 12 Cabbage 3
News Time for decisive steps to end bigotry, hate cr... Apr 12 plz 1
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Apr 11 Tony 247
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,068 • Total comments across all topics: 280,341,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC