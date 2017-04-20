On 4/20, Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Push For Legal Weed In Illinois

By simple virtue of their introduction, two recent proposals to regulate and tax "limited amounts" of recreational marijuana in the state of Illinois together represent the single most significant steps forward in the long push to legalize weed. Supporters say that the legislation, which was announced late last month , would be a boon to the eternally empty-pocketed state while also making communities safer - and according to polls, residents and representatives are increasingly in their corner.

