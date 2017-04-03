Officials hope to restore Illinois forest hit by tornado
Forestry officials have a plan to restore a huge chunk of woodland near Kinkaid Lake in southern Illinois that was hit by a tornado earlier this year. The Southern Illinoisan reports that the plan calls for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service to start a commercial logging operation to remove trees that were toppled by the February 28 twister and then plant more trees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14)
|Fri
|Mr nelson
|8
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Pete
|242
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|Apr 5
|Failures
|13
|Illinois moves to implement internet privacy sa...
|Mar 31
|BHM5267
|2
|dcfs tearing apart familie (Mar '06)
|Mar 30
|Cody5066
|1,319
|Illinois considers legalizing marijuana for a f...
|Mar 26
|Geezer
|1
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Mar 23
|BHM5267
|1
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC