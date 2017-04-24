New eclipse Forever stamp will magically transform into the moon
You heard right. The Postal Service will debut a new shape-shifting Forever stamp in June ahead of a rare solar eclipse set for Aug. 21. The new issue will transform from an image of a total solar eclipse into an image of the moon when you press it with your finger.
