Nationally, Manufacturers are optimis...

Nationally, Manufacturers are optimistic. Not so much in Illinois.

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Illinoisreview

Friday in Washington DC, the National Association of Manufacturers met with President Donald Trump to share what they found after surveying the group's 14,000 members. Ninety-three percent of NAM's members reported being optimistic about their industry's future - more than they had been in 20 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Illinoisreview.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Coal City puts home rule on the ballot 4 hr cc il 9
News Illinois moves to implement internet privacy sa... Fri BHM5267 2
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Fri Tony 241
dcfs tearing apart familie (Mar '06) Thu Cody5066 1,319
News Illinois considers legalizing marijuana for a f... Mar 26 Geezer 1
News Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras Mar 23 BHM5267 1
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Mar 21 Native ... 24
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,603 • Total comments across all topics: 279,989,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC