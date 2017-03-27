Nationally, Manufacturers are optimistic. Not so much in Illinois.
Friday in Washington DC, the National Association of Manufacturers met with President Donald Trump to share what they found after surveying the group's 14,000 members. Ninety-three percent of NAM's members reported being optimistic about their industry's future - more than they had been in 20 years.
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|4 hr
|cc il
|9
|Illinois moves to implement internet privacy sa...
|Fri
|BHM5267
|2
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Tony
|241
|dcfs tearing apart familie (Mar '06)
|Thu
|Cody5066
|1,319
|Illinois considers legalizing marijuana for a f...
|Mar 26
|Geezer
|1
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Mar 23
|BHM5267
|1
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar 21
|Native ...
|24
