Multibillion-Dollar Tax Hikes Will Only Exacerbate Illinois' Weak Economic Activity
Illinois Policy Institute T he latest report from the Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability shows Illinois experienced falling tax collections, indicating trouble in the state economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|19 hr
|Butchueboy
|213
|Tired Of Promises, A Struggling Small Town Want...
|Thu
|BB Board
|1
|Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance p...
|Wed
|Cabbage
|3
|Time for decisive steps to end bigotry, hate cr...
|Wed
|plz
|1
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Tue
|Tony
|247
|Region's homeless shelters awarded grants (Oct '08)
|Apr 9
|KaiOcean
|268
|wickey
|Apr 9
|Family Serch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC