Millikin Softball Sweeps Carroll Takes over First Place, could host Tournament
The wins, coupled with a Carthage loss to Illinois Wesleyan gave Millikin sole possession of first place heading into Sunday's final doubleheader of the year at Carthage today. Millikin is now 29-9 overall and 13-1 in the CCIW.
