Metrom Rail hires Harding as vice president
Metrom Rail, a Crystal Lake-based developer and integrator of rail safety technology, has hired Tom Harding as the company's vice president of engineering. Harding will lead the company's engineering operations and expand its product development capabilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance p...
|8 hr
|Cabbage
|3
|Time for decisive steps to end bigotry, hate cr...
|12 hr
|plz
|1
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|13 hr
|ill illinois lott...
|212
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Tue
|Tony
|247
|Region's homeless shelters awarded grants (Oct '08)
|Apr 9
|KaiOcean
|268
|wickey
|Apr 9
|Family Serch
|1
|Lawrence W. McClead
|Apr 9
|Family Serch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC