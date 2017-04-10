Metrom Rail hires Harding as vice pre...

Metrom Rail hires Harding as vice president

Metrom Rail, a Crystal Lake-based developer and integrator of rail safety technology, has hired Tom Harding as the company's vice president of engineering. Harding will lead the company's engineering operations and expand its product development capabilities.

