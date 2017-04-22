Mattoon police to step up patrols dis...

Mattoon police to step up patrols distracted drivers

23 hrs ago

Talking, texting or interacting with electronic driving causes more than 431,000 crashes nationwide annually and was a contributing factor in more than 150 fatal accidents in NY during 2015, according to data provided by AT&T and AAA, who are partnering with the State Police during "Distracted Driver Awareness Month". If you're planning a road trip anytime soon, Vermont ranks as the state with the most distracted drivers, while OR drivers pay the most attention to the road.

