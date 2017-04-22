Mattoon police to step up patrols distracted drivers
Talking, texting or interacting with electronic driving causes more than 431,000 crashes nationwide annually and was a contributing factor in more than 150 fatal accidents in NY during 2015, according to data provided by AT&T and AAA, who are partnering with the State Police during "Distracted Driver Awareness Month". If you're planning a road trip anytime soon, Vermont ranks as the state with the most distracted drivers, while OR drivers pay the most attention to the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Illinois Governor Blagojevich's 14-year pris...
|Sat
|tomin cali
|2
|Appeals court denies Blagojevich request for 3r...
|Sat
|CodeTalker
|2
|Never trust Illini care!!! (Sep '11)
|Apr 18
|phil
|6
|7th Heaven fans! What is the name of your favor...
|Apr 17
|specialgirl29
|1
|has anne seen Lanny Brown from Venice, Illinois
|Apr 16
|burn67
|1
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Apr 15
|AWR
|2,794
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Apr 13
|Butchueboy
|213
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC