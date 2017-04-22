Mattoon police to step up patrols distracted drivers

Talking, texting or interacting with electronic driving causes more than 431,000 crashes nationwide annually and was a contributing factor in more than 150 fatal accidents in NY during 2015, according to data provided by AT&T and AAA, who are partnering with the State Police during "Distracted Driver Awareness Month". If you're planning a road trip anytime soon, Vermont ranks as the state with the most distracted drivers, while OR drivers pay the most attention to the road.

