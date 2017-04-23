Mark Zuckerberg just signed the death warrant for the smartphone

To accelerate the rise of augmented reality, a big part of the plan, Zuckerberg unveiled the Camera Effects platform - basically a set of tools for outside developers to build augmented-reality apps that you can access from the existing Facebook app's camera. Zuckerberg said that it will take a while to roll some of these experiences out into the world, but developers can get started now, with a closed Beta version of its AR Studio software now launching.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.