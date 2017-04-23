Mark Zuckerberg just signed the death...

Mark Zuckerberg just signed the death warrant for the smartphone

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

To accelerate the rise of augmented reality, a big part of the plan, Zuckerberg unveiled the Camera Effects platform - basically a set of tools for outside developers to build augmented-reality apps that you can access from the existing Facebook app's camera. Zuckerberg said that it will take a while to roll some of these experiences out into the world, but developers can get started now, with a closed Beta version of its AR Studio software now launching.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Illinois Governor Blagojevich's 14-year pris... 16 hr tomin cali 2
News Appeals court denies Blagojevich request for 3r... Sat CodeTalker 2
Never trust Illini care!!! (Sep '11) Apr 18 phil 6
7th Heaven fans! What is the name of your favor... Apr 17 specialgirl29 1
has anne seen Lanny Brown from Venice, Illinois Apr 16 burn67 1
"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06) Apr 15 AWR 2,794
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) Apr 13 Butchueboy 213
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,324 • Total comments across all topics: 280,498,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC