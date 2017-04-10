Man wrongly convicted in 1957 killing files federal lawsuit
A Washington state man wrongly convicted in the 1957 kidnapping and killing of a 7-year-old girl has filed a federal lawsuit in Illinois. The complaint accuses authorities in both states of fabricating evidence and conspiring to frame Jack McCullough in the death of Maria Ridulph of Illinois.
