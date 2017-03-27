Lots of offices up, but interest low in Illinois municipal elections
Illinois has more local governments than any other state - nearly 7,000 - and most have offices on the ballot in Tuesday's municipal elections. Clark and Edgar counties each have about 200 positions at stake and 144 offices are up in Crawford County.
