Lots of offices up, but interest low in Illinois municipal elections

15 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Illinois has more local governments than any other state - nearly 7,000 - and most have offices on the ballot in Tuesday's municipal elections. Clark and Edgar counties each have about 200 positions at stake and 144 offices are up in Crawford County.

