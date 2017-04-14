Local organizing and Trump resistance...

Local organizing and Trump resistance combine for surprise Democratic wins in red parts of Illinois

The resistance hit municipal elections in small towns around Illinois last week, and while the areas affected are small, the hope it offers for the future is more significant: The city of Kankakee elected its first African-American, Democratic mayor. West Deerfield Township will be led entirely by Democrats for the first time.

Chicago, IL

