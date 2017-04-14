Local organizing and Trump resistance combine for surprise Democratic wins in red parts of Illinois

Popular Vote Loser Donald Trump just released his first budget,and it is filled with debilitating cuts to social services and... Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... The resistance hit municipal elections in small towns around Illinois last week, and while the areas affected are small, the hope it offers for the future is more significant: The city of Kankakee elected its first African-American, Democratic mayor. West Deerfield Township will be led entirely by Democrats for the first time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.