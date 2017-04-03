Lemonade enters the Illinois market
Lemonade, an insurtech operating in the homeowners and renters insurance markets, has been approved as a full-stack insurer in the state of Illinois and will begin selling renters coverage in that state. This is the first geographic expansion for the company since its New York launch in the fourth quarter of 2016.
