Lawmakers want to know why minorities...

Lawmakers want to know why minorities are charged more for car insurance premiums

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Salon.com

Six Democratic members of Congress are urging Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to appoint a director for the Federal Insurance Office, which monitors access of minority and low-income Americans to affordable insurance, and has been targeted for elimination by House Republicans. Their letter to Mnuchin was spurred by an April 5 article , co-published by ProPublica and Consumer Reports, that documented that residents of minority neighborhoods in four states frequently pay higher car insurance premiums than residents of other areas that are similarly risky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should Illinois require cursive be taught in sc... 23 hr TiredOf Liberal C... 1
News If charged, Sprind could face 'the maximum sent... (Jan '07) Fri Yep 39
News Immigrants plan May Day rallies buoyed by Trump... Fri Quirky 1
News Attorneys general: Restore guidance to aid stud... Apr 25 CodeTalker 2
News Ex-Illinois Governor Blagojevich's 14-year pris... Apr 22 tomin cali 2
News Appeals court denies Blagojevich request for 3r... Apr 22 CodeTalker 2
Never trust Illini care!!! (Sep '11) Apr 18 phil 6
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,518 • Total comments across all topics: 280,689,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC