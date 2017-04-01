Lawmakers to host town hall on missing black girls
A coalition of African-American members of Congress announced Friday that it will hold a town hall next month to address the dozens of missing black children in Washington and nationwide. The announcement by the Congressional Caucus on Black Women and Girls comes amid calls for federal assistance to help locate missing African-American girls whose profiles are posted almost daily on the Washington Metropolitan Police Department's Twitter feed.
