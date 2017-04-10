Judge to rule on request to certify i...

Judge to rule on request to certify innocence in '57 killing

Read more: Daily Herald

A 77-year-old Washington state man hopes an Illinois judge will help eliminate a stain on his reputation by formally declaring him innocent in the 1957 kidnapping and killing of a 7-year-old girl. A DeKalb County judge is expected to rule Wednesday on whether to grant Jack McCullough a certificate of innocence.

