Judge to rule next week on innocence request in 1957 killing

An Illinois judge plans to rule next week on a request by a man to be declared innocent in the 1957 kidnapping and slaying of a 7-year-old. Jack McCullough testified Thursday he's been "proven innocent," but the 77-year old says he's been "put forward as a monster."

