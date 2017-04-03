Judge to rule next week on innocence request in 1957 killing
An Illinois judge plans to rule next week on a request by a man to be declared innocent in the 1957 kidnapping and slaying of a 7-year-old. Jack McCullough testified Thursday he's been "proven innocent," but the 77-year old says he's been "put forward as a monster."
