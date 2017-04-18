Jesse White announces 13th Annual Illinois Emerging Writers Competition
Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White announced today that entry forms are available for the 13th annual Illinois Emerging Writers Competition Gwendolyn Brooks Poetry Award. "We created the Illinois Emerging Writers Competition to promote creative writing and provide an outlet for talented writers," White said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Never trust Illini care!!! (Sep '11)
|22 hr
|phil
|6
|7th Heaven fans! What is the name of your favor...
|Mon
|specialgirl29
|1
|has anne seen Lanny Brown from Venice, Illinois
|Apr 16
|burn67
|1
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Apr 15
|AWR
|2,794
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Apr 13
|Butchueboy
|213
|Tired Of Promises, A Struggling Small Town Want...
|Apr 13
|BB Board
|1
|Malia Obama ditches Palm Springs for Sundance p...
|Apr 12
|Cabbage
|3
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC