Illinois Workers' Compensation Rules Cost Taxpayers Nearly $1 Billion a Year
Illinois Policy Institute S tate and local costs for workers' compensation are out of line with what other states pay.
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14)
|Fri
|Mr nelson
|8
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Pete
|242
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|Apr 5
|Failures
|13
|Illinois moves to implement internet privacy sa...
|Mar 31
|BHM5267
|2
|dcfs tearing apart familie (Mar '06)
|Mar 30
|Cody5066
|1,319
|Illinois considers legalizing marijuana for a f...
|Mar 26
|Geezer
|1
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Mar 23
|BHM5267
|1
