Illinois Women to March on Springfield for Progressive Agenda and Responsible Budget
Women and their allies from across Illinois are expected to join forces to push for a responsible budget and progressive agenda of bills in Springfield Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Individuals representing a wide range of issues and more than 50 organizations will march around the state capitol and lobby for legislation.
