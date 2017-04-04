Illinois Women to March on Springfiel...

Illinois Women to March on Springfield for Progressive Agenda and Responsible Budget

Women and their allies from across Illinois are expected to join forces to push for a responsible budget and progressive agenda of bills in Springfield Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Individuals representing a wide range of issues and more than 50 organizations will march around the state capitol and lobby for legislation.

